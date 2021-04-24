Tiger Woods is on the mend. The golf legend shared his first photo since his serious car accident on February 23 in Southern California. In the pic, he is posed in his backyard in Jupiter, Florida, alongside his dog.

He captioned the pic, “My course is coming along faster than I am. But it’s nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man’s best friend.” The photo also shows his injured leg in a cast and him using crutches for support.

Tiger Woods was going 87 mph in a 45 mph zone before the crash happened. Surveillance video showed him speeding down the road when he clipped the median. He then went into oncoming lanes and rolled over several times. As expected, his car was totaled.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, the collision was caused by “driving at a speed unsafe for the road conditions and the inability to negotiate the curve of the roadway.” Villanueva added that no citations were issued. There were also no signs of Tiger Woods being impaired.

Following the crash, he sustained major leg injuries and underwent surgery. Tiger was reportedly on a TV shoot for Golf Digest and GOLFTV with Dwayne Wade and David Spade before the accident.

