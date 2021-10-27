TikTok Influencer Ali Abulaban Accused of Murdering Estranged Wife: Cops | Inside Edition

TikTok Influencer Ali Abulaban Accused of Murdering Estranged Wife: Cops

Crime
By IE Staff
First Published: 8:11 AM PDT, October 27, 2021

Police in San Diego say Abulaban shot his estranged wife and the other man because he believed they were in a relationship.

Ali Abulaban has pleaded not guilty in the murders of his estranged wife, Ana Abulaban, and another man, Rayburn Barron.

“First, he shot Rayburn three times,” prosecutors said in court. “Then he fired at his wife, leaving one gunshot wound in her forehead.”

While that happened, the victim’s loved ones were audibly disturbed over the details of last week's shooting.

Police in San Diego say Abulaban shot his estranged wife and the other man because he believed they were in a relationship.

Abulaban, known on TikTok by the username Jinnkid, has almost a million followers. People watched for his impressions, including Tony Montana from “Scarface.”

The district attorney’s office has not announced whether it will seek the death penalty if Abulaban is found guilty. 

Related Stories

New TikTok 'Slap a Teacher' Challenge Causes Student to Assault South Carolina Teacher
Disgusted Woman Reveals in Viral TikTok How Man Followed Her for 5 Miles to Tell Her 'You're Pretty'
TikTok Star Gabriel Salazar, AKA GabeNotBabe, Dies in Car Crash Following Police Chase in Texas: Cops
‘Tiny Mom’ and 7-Month-Old ‘Chunky Baby’ Twins Dances Dance on TikTokOffbeat

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Human Remains Found in Florida Reserve Identified as Brian Laundrie, FBI Says
Human Remains Found in Florida Reserve Identified as Brian Laundrie, FBI Says
1

Human Remains Found in Florida Reserve Identified as Brian Laundrie, FBI Says

News
1967 Grateful Dead Shirt Sells for $17,640 at Auction
1967 Grateful Dead Shirt Sells for $17,640 at Auction
2

1967 Grateful Dead Shirt Sells for $17,640 at Auction

Entertainment
Bone Found in Car of Missing Ohio Mom Who Vanished With Her 2 Children in 2002
Bone Found in Car of Missing Ohio Mom Who Vanished With Her 2 Children in 2002
3

Bone Found in Car of Missing Ohio Mom Who Vanished With Her 2 Children in 2002

Crime
Inside the Craze for 'Skelly,' a 12-Foot Halloween Skeleton From Home Depot That's a Graveyard Smash
Inside the Craze for 'Skelly,' a 12-Foot Halloween Skeleton From Home Depot That's a Graveyard Smash
4

Inside the Craze for 'Skelly,' a 12-Foot Halloween Skeleton From Home Depot That's a Graveyard Smash

Offbeat
Marine Biologists Discover Enormous Sunfish Caught in Fishing Net in the Mediterranean Sea
Marine Biologists Discover Enormous Sunfish Caught in Fishing Net in the Mediterranean Sea
5

Marine Biologists Discover Enormous Sunfish Caught in Fishing Net in the Mediterranean Sea

Offbeat