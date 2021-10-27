Ali Abulaban has pleaded not guilty in the murders of his estranged wife, Ana Abulaban, and another man, Rayburn Barron.

“First, he shot Rayburn three times,” prosecutors said in court. “Then he fired at his wife, leaving one gunshot wound in her forehead.”

While that happened, the victim’s loved ones were audibly disturbed over the details of last week's shooting.

Police in San Diego say Abulaban shot his estranged wife and the other man because he believed they were in a relationship.

Abulaban, known on TikTok by the username Jinnkid, has almost a million followers. People watched for his impressions, including Tony Montana from “Scarface.”

The district attorney’s office has not announced whether it will seek the death penalty if Abulaban is found guilty.

