More details have emerged regarding TikTok star Ali Abulaban, who allegedly murdered his wife. In an interview with KFMB-TV, according to his cousin Louie Marinari, Ali Abulaban was very controlling of his wife, Ana.

“He just became super jealous because his wife was going out with friends, and he wasn’t involved,” Marinari said.

Abulaban is charged with double murder in the deaths of his estranged wife, Ana Abulaban, and another man, according to CBS News.

A relative of Abulaban told San Diego television station KFMB that he was in denial about their marriage crumbling.

“He thought they were going to get back together,’ Marinari said.

“I can't even smile right now because I think this girl you know is losing both parents, and that’s very sad,” Marinari said about the daughter the pair had together.

The suspect is known on TikTok by the username Jinnkid and has almost a million followers.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and could face the death penalty if convicted, according to CBS News.

Related Stories