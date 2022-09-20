“Tinder Swindler” star Pernilla Sjoholm has found love again and is pregnant with twins.

In 2018, Sjoholm says she lost her life savings after meeting the alleged conman Simon Leviev on the popular dating app. Her story was later featured in the hit Netflix documentary, "The Tinder Swinder," which came out earlier this year.

“Just the pregnancy itself was a surprise,” Sjoholm told Inside Edition.

She also teamed up with the dating app Wingman to make the big announcement in their new commercial, poking fun at her past love woes.

Now, she has a new boyfriend. “He’s the sweetest guy ever, I’m so lucky,” she said.

Leviev denies all allegations of fraud in the Netflix documentary.

