Wealthy Israeli Family Says Alleged ‘Tinder Swindler' Illegally Used Their Name While Conning Women: Lawsuit
“Around 2017, we started hearing that there is a Simon out there that is introducing himself as a family member," Chagit Leviev tells Inside Edition.
The daughter of an Israeli billionaire diamond mogul is taking on the so-called “Tinder Swindler,” who was accused in a widely popular Netflix documentary of using her family name to swindle women out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Chagit Leviev says Simon Leviev, who was born Simon Hayut, is “a very sophisticated crook.”
“Around 2017, we started hearing that there is a Simon out there that is introducing himself as a family member. We thought maybe it was confusion,” Chagit told Inside Edition.
Then, Chagit says the bills started to come in.
“At some point, we started getting bills, and people asked for debt collection, for unpaid chartered planes, private jets, yachts that were ordered and unpaid for. And we immediately ran to the police,” Chagit said.
Simon Leviev allegedly used those private jets, fancy cars and champagne as part of his con.
“Girls reached out to me and asked me, ‘Hey, we're so excited to come meet you in New York with Simon. He told me you were his favorite sister.’ And I told them on Instagram, ‘Listen girl, I don’t know you, but please, run for your life,’” Chagit said.
In last month's exclusive interview with Inside Edition, the so-called “Tinder Swindler,” who was born Simon Hayut, denied the allegations, saying he never presented himself as the son of a billionaire diamond mogul.
Now, Chagit and her family have filed a lawsuit against Simon, claiming by "impersonating" their name, he “defrauded, cheated, conned, falsified, and hurt women... and businesses” worldwide.
Chagit says that Simon stole “millions” using their family name.
