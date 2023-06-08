Medical experts are saying its best to stay inside with your windows closed as the smoke of the Canadian wildfires blankets much of the East Coast of America. Here are tips on how can you ensure the air inside your home is safe to breathe.

Fans and air filters are flying off the shelves and Inside Edition spoke with an expert to find out what you can do as they are selling out in areas where the smoke is the thickest.

“Hopefully soon I’ll get some more in but it was so busy yesterday that now I’m out of stock,” one shop owner in New York City told Inside Edition.

Home Depots and PC Richard and Sons across New York are also sold out of fans and air purifiers.

However, one expert tells Inside Edition you can make a do-it-yourself version, as lifestyle expert Caroline Solomon showed one Long Island resident.

Solomon says to take a regular old box fan and stick a furnace filter in front of it. Then tape around the sides to make sure there are no gaps.

Another tip Soloman said was to keep the fireplace flue shut.

For drivers, she says a big tip for the car air conditioning is to set it to recirculate the air that's already in your car, rather than sucking in air from outside.

Things are so bad out there, the American Lung Association released their own tips including to be extra careful with young children in smoky air because their lungs are still developing.

Related Stories