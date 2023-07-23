Tips on How to Lower Your Blood Pressure

Health
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 8:41 AM PDT, July 23, 2023

Dr. Holly Phillips told Inside Edition that high blood pressure “can cause heart disease, damage to your brain, eyes, kidneys and blood vessels.”

Almost half of all American adults have high blood pressure, sometimes referred to as hypertension.

Dr. Holly Phillips told Inside Edition that high blood pressure “can cause heart disease, damage to your brain, eyes, kidneys and blood vessels.”

To keep hypertension at bay, Dr. Phillips recommends limiting salt and alcohol, and not smoking.

She also recommends a diet high in fruits, vegetables and lean proteins.

She also says exercise and stress management techniques will help as well.

Related Stories

Doctor Explains How to Reduce Your Risk of Heart Disease
'Doctor' Fixes Damaged Dolls at His Workshop-Turned-Hospital
Doctors Fly to Remote Parts of Australia to Help Children in Need
What Are the Signs of Colorectal Cancer?Health

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Sex Trafficking Charge in Louisiana
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Sex Trafficking Charge in Louisiana
1

Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Sex Trafficking Charge in Louisiana

Crime
Here Is Why Experts Recommend Painting Your Roof White Amid Record Heatwave
Here Is Why Experts Recommend Painting Your Roof White Amid Record Heatwave
2

Here Is Why Experts Recommend Painting Your Roof White Amid Record Heatwave

News
Rex Heuermann's Wife Files for Divorce as Records Show Suspected Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Past Tax Liens
Rex Heuermann's Wife Files for Divorce as Records Show Suspected Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Past Tax Liens
3

Rex Heuermann's Wife Files for Divorce as Records Show Suspected Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Past Tax Liens

Crime
Man Dies in Death Valley but Tourists Are Still Flocking to One of Hottest Places on Earth
Man Dies in Death Valley but Tourists Are Still Flocking to One of Hottest Places on Earth
4

Man Dies in Death Valley but Tourists Are Still Flocking to One of Hottest Places on Earth

News
Portland Serial Killer: Convict Released Early for Battling Oregon Wildfires Now Person of Interest in Murders
Portland Serial Killer: Convict Released Early for Battling Oregon Wildfires Now Person of Interest in Murders
5

Portland Serial Killer: Convict Released Early for Battling Oregon Wildfires Now Person of Interest in Murders

Crime