Tips on How to Lower Your Blood Pressure

Almost half of all American adults have high blood pressure, sometimes referred to as hypertension.

Dr. Holly Phillips told Inside Edition that high blood pressure “can cause heart disease, damage to your brain, eyes, kidneys and blood vessels.”

To keep hypertension at bay, Dr. Phillips recommends limiting salt and alcohol, and not smoking.

She also recommends a diet high in fruits, vegetables and lean proteins.

She also says exercise and stress management techniques will help as well.