Health
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:48 PM PDT, August 30, 2024

One thing you should not do, experts say, is scratch the bite.

With the number of West Nile virus cases on the rise, there has been increased worry over mosquito bites. What are the do's and don'ts of mosquito bites?

"Any time that you get bit by a mosquito and you scratch it, you're causing more damage to the area, so you're increasing your chances of getting an infection," Dr. Eric Christopher Cioe-Pina of Northwell Health tells Inside Edition.

Experts recommend washing the bite with soap and water. This will help remove any bacteria near the bite that could lead to an infection. 

Then, apply ice.

"Ice helps because it numbs the skin so when your skin gets cool it feels things less well," Cioe-Pina. "It also reduced inflammation."

An antihistamine cream, such as calamine lotion or hydrocortisone, can help with itching.

There is no way of telling by looking at the bite if the mosquito that bit you carried West Nile, Zika, Dengue or the EEE virus. It is important to look out for symptoms like fever, rash, or confusion.

"Anything that causes you to have fevers with confusion is worth getting evaluated in an emergency department," Cioe-Pina says.

It is estimated there are about 200 different species of mosquitos in the United States.

