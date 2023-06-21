The search for Titan, the missing submersible visiting the wreckage of the Titanic, is putting a spotlight on extreme tourism around the world.

For the right price, just about anyone can go anywhere, from the freezing South Pole to the Cave of Swallows, the world's deepest cavern in Mexico, to the Devil's Pool, which is 350 feet high and close to the edge of Victoria Falls in Zambia.

Even a journey to the rim of an active volcano is not out of the question.

Travel expert Pauline Frommer says she is a fan of these extreme vacations.

"I've climbed two volcanoes with my daughter, and they have both erupted several years later," she tells Inside Edition. "At the time, it felt like just something to do something to try. We actually roasted marshmallows over the lava."

But with extreme vacationing comes extreme risks, and not all travelers are so lucky. In 2019, 22 people were killed on a visit to an active volcano in New Zealand when it erupted. And 2023 is shaping up as the deadliest year on record on Mount Everest, a favorite destination for adventurous tourists,

Just last month, a stranded tourist was rescued by a Sherpa who carried him on his back.

Gordon Janow organizes Everest climbs for $70,000 a head.

"It seems fantastic to go, you know, under the ocean or climb a mountain or take a mountain bike route that's challenging, but you need to to know and assess the risks," Janow says.

The search for the submersible visiting the Titanic is a reminder that extreme tourism can have extreme consequences.

Related Stories