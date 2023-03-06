Toblerone to Melt Away Matterhorn Mountain on Packaging as Chocolates Will Not Be Made in Switzerland Anymore

Toblerone
First Published: 1:28 PM PST, March 6, 2023

Toblerone will outsource production of some of its chocolates later this year to Bratislava, Slovakia.

The famous Matterhorn Mountain peak on packages of Toblerone chocolates will soon be no more as the company is taking some of the chocolate bar’s production outside Switzerland to Slovakia, therefore falling out of marketing restrictions relating to the use of Swiss iconography, according to reports.

The company will also remove a reference to Toblerone being “Swiss chocolate,” instead declaring it, “Established in Switzerland in 1908,” NBC News reported.

The change of logo and iconography is due to Swiss law that went into effect in 2017, which requires any product using “Swissness” to advertise a product or service to meet a set of origin criteria, NBC News reported.

One-hundred percent of all milk-based products must also be made exclusively in the country, according to the law.

Toblerone’s U.S. owner, Mondelēz, told Switzerland’s Aargauer Zeitung newspaper that the Matterhorn Mountain logo with a bear and eagle, which represented the chocolate's original logo, will be replaced with a generic mountain.

“The packaging redesign introduces a modernized and streamlined mountain logo that aligns with the geometric and triangular aesthetic,” a Mondelēz spokesperson told the Aargauer Zeitung.

One of the reasons for the move is the wages and the cost of living in Slovakia are far lower than in wealthy, expensive Switzerland, according to Associated Press.

