Tornado Sweeps Kentucky College Student, She Still Made It to Class on Time

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:00 PM PDT, April 3, 2024

A student at the University of Kentucky was blown off her feet by 45-mile-an-hour winds as nine states across the U.S. face tornado warnings.

Madeline Brangers was on her way to class when a tornado nearly carried her away.

Ethan Ferry, who captured video of the incident, spoke with Inside Edition.

“Right in the blink of an eye that happened,” Ferry says. 

Ferry says he tried to help Brangers.

“We were trying to yell at her in order to get her [inside] and I don’t even know if she really could even hear us yelling until finally she looked over and realized that we were inside trying to get her into safety,” Ferry tells Inside Edition.

The incident left Brangers with an injury on her arm but she still made it to class in time.

