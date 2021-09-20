A married couple traveling through Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park in late August may have inadvertently caught Gabby Petito’s white van on video on the side of the road near where authorities found remains believed to be that of the 22-year-old travel blogger.

Jenn and Kyle Bethune posted the video, taken Aug. 27 by cameras mounted in their vehicle, early Sunday morning.

“We were going to stop, but it looked like nobody was there. All the doors were shut, windows were shut, everything was dark,” Jenn told Inside Edition.

After the video was posted online, some citizen sleuths noticed that a pair of flip flops looked similar to ones Petito was seen wearing during an Aug. 12 traffic stop in Utah. Police had pulled over the couple after a witness reported Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, arguing at a grocery store and called 911.

The Bethunes’ video also shows a straw hat on top of the van’s dashboard resembling one seen in the same place in body camera footage of the Aug. 12 incident.

“There are some clear bumper stickers, or stickers on the back of the van, and we're able to match those to the stickers that are on the back of the van that was seized by the police down in Florida,” Adam Scott Wadnt, assistant professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, told Inside Edition.

Another tourist, Miranda Baker, came forward on social media saying she picked up Laundrie hitchhiking alone in Grand Teton.

“He offered to pay us $200 to give him a ride,” Baker said. “He then told us he'd been camping for multiple days without his fiancée. He did say he had a fiancée and she was working on their social media page back in their van.”

Baker said Laundrie got out in a panic after just 20 minutes, when he realized they were driving to Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Petito was reported missing by her family Sept. 11, after Laundrie returned home to Florida with the van, but without Petito. Police seized the van to collect evidence, and Laundrie was named a person of interest in the case.

On Sunday evening, authorities announced that “human remains were discovered consistent with the description of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito" at the camping area where the video of Petito’s van was shot.

The latest fast-paced developments in the case began Friday night, when Laundrie’s parents called police and told them that he had been missing for three days.

On Saturday morning, cops launched a massive hunt in the swampland where Laundrie’s parents say he went hiking.

