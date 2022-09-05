Town Provides Over 300,000 Bottle Caps for 25-Year-Old Venezuela Artist’s Colorful Mural
The display was the concept of 25-year-old artist Oscar Olivares. He reached out on social media asking people from the town to bring no longer needed pieces of plastic for his eco-friendly idea.
Children and adult residents of Guatire have spent weeks participating in the unusual art project.
The brightly colored mural depicts two giant macaw birds and it’s made of plastic waste.
“I think it perfectly shows that although we’re surrounded by so many broken things, we can create something that works,” Olivares said.
The mural is a creative way to teach kids that “any type of plastic can become useful,” schoolteacher Osmara Aponte said.
“I think this is a nice initiative because it supports art and youngsters. Plus, it fosters recycling,” Aponte said.
"Many people are recycling for the first time in their lives thanks to this mural," Olivares said.
It’s his hope that this will be a lifelong habit those who have recycled for the first time continue to follow.
