Just in time for the holidays, Toys “R” Us is back! The iconic toy store giant has reopened its doors after the chain closed its 800 stores across the country following a 2018 bankruptcy filing.

Iconic mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe was there to spread cheer.

“Our number one priority has been to bring back Toys ‘R’ Us to America,” CEO Yehuda Shmidman said.

The new flagship store is located in the American Dream Mall in New Jersey. Victoria's Secret model Chanel Iman couldn’t wait to bring her daughters.

“I’m just so happy to be able to bring my kids to my favorite toy store,” Iman said.

CBS Mornings co-host Nate Burleson was also there with his family.

Another 400 stores are set to open next year inside Macy’s around the country.

