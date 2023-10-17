It was the love affair that shocked the nation.

A respected corrections officer and model employee who fell in love with an inmate serving a 75-year sentence for kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and then helped him break out of an Alabama detention center.

Now, the story of Vicky White is getting the Lifetime treatment.

The inmate, Casey White, and Vicky were on the run for 11 days before law enforcement finally caught up with the pair in Indiana.

U.S. Marshals were able to ram into the pair's getaway car and disable the vehicle, at which time Vicky used her gun to commit suicide.

Casey was arrested and taken back into custody.

"Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story" will revisit this tragic tale.

"Bridesmaids" star Wendi McLendon-Covey plays Vicky and Rossif Sutherland co-stars as the 6-foot-9 Casey White.

Director Stan Brooks tells Inside Edition that the movie will explain why a deputy with an unblemished record would have a forbidden romance with a violent criminal.

"One-hundred percent she knew it was wrong," says Brooks. "But I think that she looked at the alternative - which was, 'Do I want to lead a miserable life and be unhappy or do I want to find happiness?' He brought her happiness."

"Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story" premieres Saturday, Oct. 21 on Lifetime and starts streaming the next day.