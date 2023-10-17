Tragic Tale of Corrections Officer Who Helped Her Inmate Lover Escape Prison Coming to Lifetime

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:40 AM PDT, October 17, 2023

A respected corrections officer and model employee who fell in love with an inmate serving a 75-year sentence for kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and then helped him break out of an Alabama detention center.  

It was the love affair that shocked the nation.

A respected corrections officer and model employee who fell in love with an inmate serving a 75-year sentence for kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and then helped him break out of an Alabama detention center.  

Now, the story of Vicky White is getting the Lifetime treatment. 

The inmate, Casey White, and Vicky were on the run for 11 days before law enforcement finally caught up with the pair in Indiana.

U.S. Marshals were able to ram into the pair's getaway car and disable the vehicle, at which time Vicky used her gun to commit suicide.

Casey was arrested and taken back into custody.

"Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story" will revisit this tragic tale.

"Bridesmaids" star Wendi McLendon-Covey plays Vicky and Rossif Sutherland co-stars as the 6-foot-9 Casey White.

Director Stan Brooks tells Inside Edition that the movie will explain why a deputy with an unblemished record would have a forbidden romance with a violent criminal.

"One-hundred percent she knew it was wrong," says Brooks. "But I think that she looked at the alternative - which was, 'Do I want to lead a miserable life and be unhappy or do I want to find happiness?' He brought her happiness."

"Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story" premieres Saturday, Oct. 21 on Lifetime and starts streaming the next day.

Related Stories

Florida Man Killed Wife for Not Doing Zombie Reality Show: Prosecutor
Man Accused of Murdering Family Over Teen's Lewd Act Fights Charges
Vicky White's Last Words Heard in 911 Call Before Fugitives Are Caught
Buster Murdaugh Opens Up After Dad Alex Is Sentenced to Life in PrisonNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Florida Man Murdered Wife for Refusing to Appear on 'Zombie House Flipping' Reality Show, Alleges Prosecutor
Florida Man Murdered Wife for Refusing to Appear on 'Zombie House Flipping' Reality Show, Alleges Prosecutor
1

Florida Man Murdered Wife for Refusing to Appear on 'Zombie House Flipping' Reality Show, Alleges Prosecutor

Crime
New Mexico Woman Says Animals and Son See Ghosts in Their 100-Year-Old Home 
New Mexico Woman Says Animals and Son See Ghosts in Their 100-Year-Old Home 
2

New Mexico Woman Says Animals and Son See Ghosts in Their 100-Year-Old Home 

Human Interest
American Students in Israel During Hamas Attacks Now Volunteering in Support of War Efforts
American Students in Israel During Hamas Attacks Now Volunteering in Support of War Efforts
3

American Students in Israel During Hamas Attacks Now Volunteering in Support of War Efforts

Human Interest
Massachusetts Man Calls 911 After Witnessing Sexual Assault on Livestream of Popular Key West Monument
Massachusetts Man Calls 911 After Witnessing Sexual Assault on Livestream of Popular Key West Monument
4

Massachusetts Man Calls 911 After Witnessing Sexual Assault on Livestream of Popular Key West Monument

Crime
Arizona Dad Strips Down at School Board Meeting to Protest More Lenient Dress Code
Arizona Dad Strips Down at School Board Meeting to Protest More Lenient Dress Code
5

Arizona Dad Strips Down at School Board Meeting to Protest More Lenient Dress Code

Offbeat
Dad Charged with Murdering Family of 4 After Claiming Teen Son Exposed Himself to Wife Wants Charges Dismissed
Dad Charged with Murdering Family of 4 After Claiming Teen Son Exposed Himself to Wife Wants Charges Dismissed
6

Dad Charged with Murdering Family of 4 After Claiming Teen Son Exposed Himself to Wife Wants Charges Dismissed

Crime
Bear Gets Stuck Inside Car at Bachelorette Party in Lake Tahoe and Rips Interior to Shreds
Bear Gets Stuck Inside Car at Bachelorette Party in Lake Tahoe and Rips Interior to Shreds
7

Bear Gets Stuck Inside Car at Bachelorette Party in Lake Tahoe and Rips Interior to Shreds

Animals