Trump Is Reportedly Considering a Return to TV and Reviving 'The Apprentice'

Is President Donald Trump considering trying to make a return to television and his job hosting “The Apprentice” after he leaves the White House? Trump has reportedly been floating the idea to his closest confidants, casually slipping into conversation.

“The Apprentice” made Trump a reality TV star and launched him on the road to the White House. And the show’s creator, Mark Burnett, is said to be also interested in such a prospect.

“Burnett has been talking up the prospect and has told associates he sees a revived Apprentice as a potential huge money spinner, according to a person familiar with his thinking,” the Daily Beast reported, quoting that person as having called Burnett “an opportunist.”

“Trump was his meal ticket before and he’s keen to bring the show back to life,” the unnamed person said.

“The Apprentice” formerly aired on NBC.

