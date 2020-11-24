Trump Pardons a Turkey Named Corn as Biden Transition Officially Begins

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania got into the holiday spirit Tuesday — taking part in the annual tradition of pardoning a turkey on Thanksgiving. This year, the bird receiving the presidential pardon is named “Corn.”

"I want to wish every American a healthy and very happy Thanksgiving," Trump said.

The event was a rare public appearance by Trump since losing the election. Now, some of Trump’s strongest allies are finally admitting defeat.

“Unless the legal situation changes in a dramatic and frankly, an unlikely manner, Joe Biden will be inaugurated on Jan. 20," Fox News host Laura Ingraham said.

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh even knocked Trump's legal team for their bizarre press conference last week.

"They promised blockbuster stuff, and then nothing happened. And that’s just not good,” Limbaugh said.

Trump also made a surprise appearance at the White House press briefing room to tout the stock market hitting a record 30,000 points. The briefing was extremely short, lasting only 65 seconds.

Meanwhile, President-elect Biden introduced his national security and foreign policy teams to the American people. "It's a team that will keep our country and our people safe and secure,” Biden said.

In New York City, the NYPD is already making plans to scale back its presence at Trump Tower after Biden is inaugurated. They also plan to reopen the portion of 56th street that has been shut down to vehicular traffic for the last four years.

In another move indicative of the impending transition of power, the Secret Service is asking agents in Trump’s detail if they want to move to Florida, where he is expected to live at Mar-a-Lago.

