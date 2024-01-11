Trump Says New York Civil Fraud Trial Is a ‘Fraud on Me’ During Closing Statement

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:09 PM PST, January 11, 2024

The former president’s attorneys tried to get Thursday's proceedings postponed, arguing that he was mourning the death of his wife Melania’s mother, Amalija Knavs.

Former President Donald Trump was inside a Manhattan courtroom as closing arguments began in his civil fraud trial.

The case could result in Trump’s company being banned from conducting business in New York state.

Trump asked to make a closing statement. Judge Arthur Engoron agreed under the condition that Trump stuck to “the law and the facts.” But Trump paid no heed.

“What happened here is a fraud on me,” the former president said.

The judge told Trump’s lawyers, “Control your client.”

The former president’s attorneys tried to get Thursday's proceedings postponed, arguing that he was mourning the death of his wife Melania’s mother, Amalija Knavs but he did not ask to postpone his town hall in Des Moines, Iowa, on Wednesday, which was scheduled at the same time as the Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley debate on CNN.

