Trumps Return to Florida as Impeachment Trial, Business Woes Loom

Just before President Joe Biden took the oath of office, Air Force One landed in Florida, where the now former president and his family plan to live. But the coming weeks for Donald Trump are likely to be anything but relaxing.

Melania Trump changed from her somber black Dolce & Gabbana dress, black gloves and stilettos to a splashy and bright $3,700 Gucci maxi dress. An adoring crowd lined the streets as they drove to Mar-a-Lago.

Inside Edition spoke to WPEC-TV reporter Andrew Lofholm.

“Florida went red this election, so there’s definitely more people in support of Trump in general than not. Certainly for them it’s exciting,” Lofholm said.

The next big question — what happens now?

First, Trump faces a trial in the Senate. Being found guilty could jeopardize any hope of running for presidency in the future. Trump also faces an uncertain business future. He reportedly owes hundreds of millions of dollars to creditors.

“Today, President Trump returned to being CEO of Donald Trump. The minute he walks into Mar-a-Lago today, his number one job will be to stabilize a company that is in a state of shock. He has lost corporate partners, he has lost customers, and most importantly, he has lost his biggest lender and source of cash," CNBC business expert Robert Frank said, referring to Deutsche Bank.

Don. Jr and girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle just paid $11 million for a waterfront mansion in Jupiter, Florida. Guilfoyle also bought the place next door for her family for nearly $10 million. Some members of the Admirals Cove Homeowners Association called the couple moving in a “nightmare” while others said they would be “welcomed.”

Ivanka, Jared Kushner and Tiffany are also moving to Florida.

