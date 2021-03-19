The alleged teenage mastermind behind the Twitter hacks of well-known figures including former President Barack Obama, Bill Gates and Elon Musk has accepted a plea deal and will be serving three years behind bars, according to reports.

Graham Ivan Clark, 18, pleaded guilty to 30 counts of communications fraud and other state charges on Tuesday during a video conference call and will serve his time in juvenile prison, the New York Times reported. He will then have to serve three years probation.

Clark managed to post under the guise of the high-profiled celebrities to solicit nearly $120,000 in Bitcoin last July by tweeting fraudulent messages from their Twitter accounts.

"He took over the accounts of famous people, but the money he stole came from regular, hard-working people," Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren wrote in a statement. "Graham Clark needs to be held accountable for that crime, and other potential scammers out there need to see the consequences."

Clark has already spent seven-and-a-half months behind bars, which will count towards his sentence.

As part of his deal, Clark also cannot use computers without permission or supervision from law enforcement.

If he violates his terms, he will face a minimum of ten years in an adult prison.

