Two Airmen Killed in Shooting on North Dakota's Grand Forks Air Force Base: Reports

Two airmen are dead following a shooting early Monday morning at the Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota. The base’s emergency service members responded at 4:30 a.m. Monday and there is no risk to other personnel, according to a statement from the military.

The airmen, who are members of the 319th Reconnaissance Wing, have not yet been identified, pending the notification of their family, and it’s not yet clear if anyone is in custody or if a suspect has been identified.

Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs said the military will investigate the fatal shooting and no other details about the circumstance of the shooting were released.

The base is home to about 1,600 military members and 900 civilian employees, Tiggs said. Anyone affected in the shooting will have access to disaster mental health services provided by medical teams.

