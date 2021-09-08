After 20 years, two more victims from the 9/11 attacks have been identified.

The New York medical examiner's office said in a statement that a woman named Dorothy Morgan and a man whose family has requested his name be withheld have become numbers 1,646 and 1,647 on the list of people to be identified through DNA analysis of collected remains — over 40% of victims in the attack have yet to be identified, according to CBS.

Morgan's remains were uncovered in 2001 and the unnamed man's remains were uncovered in 2001, 2006 and 2008.

Forensic scientists have been testing and retesting 22,000 body parts that were recovered from the World Trade Center site, including some exceptionally small bone fragments, according to The New York Times.

The medical examiner's office held a press conference on Wednesday at 12 p.m. EST to discuss the recent identifications.

"Twenty years ago, we made a promise to the families of World Trade Center victims to do whatever it takes for as long as it takes to identify their loved ones, and with these two new identifications, we continue to fulfill that sacred obligation," Dr. Barbara A. Sampson, New York City's chief medical examiner, said in the statement.

"No matter how much time passes since September 11, 2001, we will never forget, and we pledge to use all the tools at our disposal to make sure all those who were lost can be reunited with their families."

