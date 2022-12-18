Ukrainian Boy Asks for Peace This Christmas in Touching Letter to Santa Claus

First Published: 12:20 PM PST, December 18, 2022

Petro, like many children in Ukraine displaced by the war, still hopes to have a Merry Christmas.

He’s making his list and checking it twice. Santa is in the homestretch for his busiest time of the year while his elves in Finland are reading every letter that comes into their workshop. One letter struck them as especially poignant.

It was from a boy named Petro who seemed to want to let Santa know about his address change. Petro lives in Ukraine but was displaced from his home in Kyiv because of the war. He made a special request for peace this Christmas.

“My name is Petro, and I have a sister. Her name is Stefania. I am six years old, and my sister is two and a half. We used to live in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. But now because of war, we live in western Ukraine,” the boy wrote.

"There seems to be, of course, worry about the situation in their home country. But it seems that there is still always a little bit of hope, including these letters. So, even people who have to move from their houses and their homes, they're still hoping for the better future, as we all do for Ukraine,” the letter continued.

Petro, like many children in Ukraine displaced by the war, still hopes to have a Merry Christmas.

