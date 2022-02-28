Ukrainian Resolve in the Face of Continued Russian Aggression Inspires Support From Nations Across the Globe

Ukrainians are told to expect another night of heavy shelling as the fifth day of the Russian invasion continues.

The world has marveled at the resolve of the people, who are showing incredible bravery in the face of terrifying attacks. The invaders are meeting fierce resistance across Ukraine — their burned out vehicles abandoned by the roadside.

Video from a military drone shows a direct hit on an armored Russian column.

A woman in Ukraine's second largest city shot a video diary after fighting took place there.



“This is the place where the Ukrainian military destroyed a column of Russian light vehicles,” she said.

Firepower isn’t the only weapon. Video shows tanks halted by an unarmed human tide. Kira Rudik, a member of the Ukrainian parliament, has also taken up arms.

“Before five days ago, I had never held a gun in my life. Right now, I am training to use a Kalashnikov to be able to protect who I love,” Rudik said.

The Russians are bringing up a fearsome new weapon: thermobaric missiles. The missiles act as giant flamethrowers that suck the oxygen out of a building, killing everyone inside.

Meanwhile, there are fears about Vladimir Putin’s mental state. Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice says the Russian leader appears delusional.

“He seems erratic. He’s descending into something I personally haven't seen before,” Rice said.

Hundreds of thousands of women and children are fleeing to Poland, triggering a humanitarian crisis.

“Ukrainians are tough people. So far what I’ve seen is just putting one foot in front of the other and just taking it one step at a time. You know, getting here is just step one. They’ve got to figure out where they’re going next, where they’re kids are sleeping, how to get out of the cold, how to get some food, and so it’s just kind of a steely-eyed determination to keep going,” CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini told Inside Edition.

Related Stories