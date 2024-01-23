Notorious “suitcase killer” Heather Mack was sentenced to 26 years in Illinois for murdering her mother and stuffing her body into a suitcase in Indonesia.

Mack and her boyfriend murdered her wealthy mother while vacationing at a resort in Bali in 2014. She was pregnant at the time of her arrest and went on to give birth to Stella, who spent the first two years of her life in prison.

Mack served seven years in an Indonesian prison before being released in 2021, but was recently sentenced in a U.S. federal court to 26 years for conspiracy to murder.

Stella is now 9 years old and living in Colorado.

“Stella’s doing very well. She’s thriving in school, she plays lots of sports, she’s learned how to ski. She’s really doing well and we all want Stella to just be a kid,” Mack’s uncle Bill Wiese tells Inside Edition.

Stella lives with her mother’s cousin and has been told about her mother’s crime.

“It sounds like Stella does not want to talk with her mother,” Wiese says.

Mack is being held in the Chicago Metropolitan Correctional Center.

“It felt like a weight had been lifted off me after the sentence because it’s almost been ten years,” Wiese says.