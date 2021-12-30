Underwater ‘Castle’ in Turkey Emerges From River as Region Deals With Droughts

Offbeat
By IE Staff
First Published: 6:50 AM PST, December 30, 2021

It became submerged in water in 1974 when a dam started to hold water. 

Droughts in Turkey have revealed a long-lost castle. 

Hastek Castle was carved into the mountain along the Euphrates river. It became submerged in water in 1974 when a dam started to hold water. 

The castle can only be reached by boat, but historians and tourists are now jumping at the chance to get a look at this elusive structure.  

The castle has several rooms connected by long narrow galleries. 

The rooms were carved into bedrock deep into the Kaban Dam Lake, and loopholes were added to allow sunlight and air in. 

They were also helpful in looking out for potential enemies. 

Water levels at dams have fallen to record lows across the country because of a lack of rainfall this year, which the Turkish government has called catastrophic. 

The emergence of this hidden treasure is a small benefit of these otherwise harsh conditions much of the country has been battling.  

