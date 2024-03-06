United Nations Report Says Hamas Carried Out Sexual Acts on Oct. 7 Attack, Likely Continues to With Hostages

News
Middle East Attack
Getty
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:40 PM PST, March 6, 2024

In a statement obtained by CBS News, Hamas has rejected the allegations in the new report.

A United Nations report released Monday said that they have “reasonable grounds to believe” Hamas carried out sexual acts on the October 7 attack in Israel and likely continues to with Israeli hostages.  

"Credible circumstantial information, which may be indicative of some forms of sexual violence, including genital mutilation, sexualized torture, or cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment, was also gathered," the 24-page U.N. report said.

The report was made by the U.N.'s special envoy on sexual violence, Pramila Patten. The report said there was also reason to believe sexual abuse of Israeli hostages held in Gaza was "ongoing."

Patten said that the sexual violence, including rape and gang rape, occurred at several locations during the deadly Oct. 7 attack.

The U.N. said in a statement that they interviewed dozens of witnesses and reviewed thousands of photos and 50 hours of video which was filmed during the attack, for their research.

However, the U.N. was unable to meet with any survivors of sexual violence, according to the report.

In a statement obtained by CBS News, Hamas has rejected the allegations.

Hamas, in its statement obtained by CBS News, accused Patten of relying on "Israeli institutions, soldiers and witnesses who were chosen by the occupation authorities, to push towards an attempt to prove this false accusation, which was refuted by all investigations."

Israeli President Isaac Herzog told CBS News the report was "of immense importance."

"It substantiates with moral clarity and integrity the systematic, premeditated, and ongoing sexual crimes committed by Hamas terrorists against Israeli women," he said in a statement to CBS News.

Related Stories

Active US Airman Dies After Self-Immolating Outside Israel Embassy
American Students in Israel During Hamas Attacks Now Volunteering
How Zelenskyy Is Fortifying Ukraine for the Future: Biographer
As Ukraine Has Changed 2 Years Into War, So Has ZelenskyyNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Black History Could Be 'Erased' by Laws Like Florida's Stop WOKE Act, Professor Fighting to Overturn It Says
Black History Could Be 'Erased' by Laws Like Florida's Stop WOKE Act, Professor Fighting to Overturn It Says
1

Black History Could Be 'Erased' by Laws Like Florida's Stop WOKE Act, Professor Fighting to Overturn It Says

Human Interest
Comedian Paralyzed After Falling Through Skylight While on a Date Found Love and a New Outlook on Life
Comedian Paralyzed After Falling Through Skylight While on a Date Found Love and a New Outlook on Life
2

Comedian Paralyzed After Falling Through Skylight While on a Date Found Love and a New Outlook on Life

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Laken Riley's Friends and Family Gather to Remember Nursing Student Slain on University of Georgia Campus
Laken Riley's Friends and Family Gather to Remember Nursing Student Slain on University of Georgia Campus
3

Laken Riley's Friends and Family Gather to Remember Nursing Student Slain on University of Georgia Campus

News
Couple Gets Married in Delivery Room at Missouri Hospital as Bride Was in Labor
Couple Gets Married in Delivery Room at Missouri Hospital as Bride Was in Labor
4

Couple Gets Married in Delivery Room at Missouri Hospital as Bride Was in Labor

Human Interest
Alabama Teen Who Allegedly Pushed 6-Year-Old Into Fire to Be Tried as Adult: Prosecutors
Alabama Teen Who Allegedly Pushed 6-Year-Old Into Fire to Be Tried as Adult: Prosecutors
5

Alabama Teen Who Allegedly Pushed 6-Year-Old Into Fire to Be Tried as Adult: Prosecutors

Crime