A United Nations report released Monday said that they have “reasonable grounds to believe” Hamas carried out sexual acts on the October 7 attack in Israel and likely continues to with Israeli hostages.

"Credible circumstantial information, which may be indicative of some forms of sexual violence, including genital mutilation, sexualized torture, or cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment, was also gathered," the 24-page U.N. report said.

The report was made by the U.N.'s special envoy on sexual violence, Pramila Patten. The report said there was also reason to believe sexual abuse of Israeli hostages held in Gaza was "ongoing."

Patten said that the sexual violence, including rape and gang rape, occurred at several locations during the deadly Oct. 7 attack.

The U.N. said in a statement that they interviewed dozens of witnesses and reviewed thousands of photos and 50 hours of video which was filmed during the attack, for their research.

However, the U.N. was unable to meet with any survivors of sexual violence, according to the report.

In a statement obtained by CBS News, Hamas has rejected the allegations.

Hamas, in its statement obtained by CBS News, accused Patten of relying on "Israeli institutions, soldiers and witnesses who were chosen by the occupation authorities, to push towards an attempt to prove this false accusation, which was refuted by all investigations."

Israeli President Isaac Herzog told CBS News the report was "of immense importance."

"It substantiates with moral clarity and integrity the systematic, premeditated, and ongoing sexual crimes committed by Hamas terrorists against Israeli women," he said in a statement to CBS News.