Inspirational
By IE Staff
First Published: 10:12 AM PDT, June 22, 2021

Ryan Thompson pulled over and called 911, who helped him through the process after the baby's umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck.

A Tennessee UPS driver made a very special delivery, but it didn’t come in a box. Ryan Thompson was driving his wife, Gayla, to the hospital, but the baby would not wait. 

“It just happened so fast, my body didn’t really have time to think about what was going on,” Gayla told Inside Edition.

So he pulled over on the side of the highway and called 911 to help him through the process. The operator coached him through it. 

When the baby’s head emerged, he wasn’t breathing or moving, because the umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck. Thankfully, Ryan was able to untangle his son, who thankfully started crying with life. They named the boy "Carson."

“I’ve delivered a lot of things, never in my life would I have thought my child would be one of them,” Ryan said.

