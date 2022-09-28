A Utah grandmother is showing her love to her unborn grandchild by carrying it as a surrogate for her son and daughter-in-law, KSL TV reported.

Nancy Hauck, 56, is carrying her grandchild after her son, Jeff, and his wife, Cambria, learned surrogacy would be their only option to have another baby, KSL TV reported.

Jeff and Cambria Hauck, who already have four children through in vitro fertilization, wanted a fifth and surrogacy was their only option, so his mom made the life changing decision, KSL TV reported.

After learning the news that Cambria could only have children via surrogate, Nancy opted to carry the couple’s last embryo and following many appointments with specialists, she became pregnant with her grandchild, "Today" reported.

"I could just feel this calling to offer to carry for them," Nancy told the "Today" show. "I knew I was too old. I knew it wasn't going to be possible, even though that's exactly what's happened. I just felt I needed to tell them I would be willing to do it."

Cambria told "Today" that she felt at peace with what her mother-in-law offered and the process.

"We knew that the only way that we could use our embryos was through having someone carry for us," she said. "So when Nancy came to us, I know most people would probably be like, 'Oh my gosh, that's crazy,' but it didn't feel like that. There was just so much peace around the whole conversation and around the whole experience."

Nancy didn’t expect it to work out when she made the offer in late 2021 but sure enough, fate had other plans.

"The medical doctors determined that I would be a good candidate, which was a complete surprise to me for sure," Nancy told today. "We all kind of had a feeling that it was going to work.”

Now, the Hauck family is expecting their clan to grow when Nancy gives birth this November.

"I call her my mother-in-love, because that's what she is," Cambria told "Today." "I hope that our story can help help someone else that's going through infertility or just feeling hopeless in starting their family that it can hopefully bring hope in and let them know they're not alone."

