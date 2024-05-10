A Utah woman is facing a single count of misdemeanor sexual battery after pulling down a 19-year-old’s skirt because she thought the teen’s skirt was too short.

Ida Ann Lorenzo, 48, approached Avery Leroy, 19, at a restaurant and pulled Leroy’s skirt down, she says, so young children would not see what she thought was inappropriate.

“I happen to work for the state and if I have to watch your ass cheeks hanging out again, I will call CPS,” video from the incident showed Lorenzo telling Leroy.

Lorenzo called Utah police after pulling on the teen’s skirt.

When an officer asked Lorenzo if she touched Leroy, Lorenzo said, “I touched her skirt, but I didn’t touch her.”

Leroy, who was dining with her friends when the incident took place, told police she “felt cold hands go up her skirt, touching her buttocks before she felt her skirt being pulled on.”

The 19-year-old said the encounter “startled” her and she “felt violated.”

When Lorenzo spoke to police she told them her pulling the skirt was “protecting the kid by covering their private parts.”

Lorenzo was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery and was released on bail.