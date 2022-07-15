Cherokee Brodersen was on the way to a show in Salt Lake City, Utah, when a total stranger sidled up to her and obnoxiously asked for a date.

The interior designer tried to ignore him, which seemed to set him off.

“He held the gun up to my chest and said, ‘Get in the car, b****,’” Brodersen told Inside Edition. “I said, ‘You’re just going to have to shoot me, because I’m not going to get in the car with you.'”

When she refused, the predator fired into the air, and a fierce struggle ensued.

Surveillance footage shows Brodersen getting viciously pistol-whipped. She fell, but kept screaming.

Finally, he had enough and ran off, leaving Brodersen slumped on the sidewalk, but relieved she was alive.

“I feel like I was just too much work for him,” Brodersen said.

She broke several bones in her eye socket and face in the attack. Her teeth were also knocked loose.

Brodersen says the horrific attack happened just two blocks from her home.

“I think he's just gonna do it again, because he didn't get what he wanted,” Brodersen said.

