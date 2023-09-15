Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo) is seen on video being escorted out of a Denver theater over the weekend.

It all happened when the Colorado congresswoman decided to check out a performance of the musical "Beetlejuice," adapted from the Tim Burton film of the same name.

A number of theatergoers complained about the behavior of the polarizing politician and her male companion during the play's first act, according to an incident report from the Buell Theater obtained by Inside Edition.

Boebert and her companion allegedly vaped, sang, recorded the performance and were "causing a disturbance" during the play, according to the incident report.

Once the second act started, Boebert and her companion again started recording the performance, according to the report.

Video shows the moment that Boebert is approached and instructed that she and her companion will need to leave the theater.

It takes some time, but eventually Boebert and the man get out of their seats.

She is next seen in a video as she exits the auditorium and enters the lobby. She can be seen striding across the lobby in her very tight, and low-cut, mini dress with the man reported to be her new boyfriend.

The incident report says that Boebert reportedly said to the man escorting them out of the facility: "Do you know who I am?" "I am on the board," and "I will be contacting the mayor."

She eventually makes it outside with her male friend in tow, who is holding Boebert's pocketbook like a true gentleman.

Video shows Boebert then doing a little twirl before waking off hand-in-hand with her rumored boyfriend, who Daily Mail is identifying as Quinn Gallagher.

According to the incident report, officers with the Denver Police Department waited in the lobby to make sure Boebert and her companion had left the property after the incident.

Boebert later provided a response downplaying the events on Twitter, posting "I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud!"

That statement also jokes: "Everyone should go see ["Beetlejuice"]... And please let me know how it ends!"

Her office also released a statement about the incident, which said in part: "Congresswoman Boebert strongly encourages everyone to go see Beetlejuice, which runs at Buell through September 17 and features a fantastic cast, tremendous visuals, and plenty of loud laughs for attendees, but with a gentle reminder to leave their phones outside of the venue."