Video of School Shooter Ethan Crumbley at Gun Range 4 Days Before Massacre Shown During His Mother's Trial

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:13 AM PST, January 29, 2024

An agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives testified Crumbley grinned as he pulled the trigger at the gun range.

Video of 2021 Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley at a shooting range practicing with the gun he used in the massacre was played at his mother’s trial Friday as prosecutors attempt to prove she is partly responsible for the shooting.

Surveillance video captured 15-year-old Crumbley practicing with the nine-millimeter handgun that his parents gave him for Christmas.

An agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives testified Crumbley grinned as he pulled the trigger.

Four days later, he used the same weapon to kill four students at Oxford High School near Detroit.

Crumbley’s father took videos of earlier visits to the gun range.

Disturbing images were shown to the jury in the trial of Crumbley’s mother, Jennifer, the first parent to stand trial for killing in a school shooting committed by their child. She denies wrongdoing.

Jennifer also went to the gun range with her son. Footage shows the 15-year-old showing his mother how to operate the weapon.

The mom later posted to Instagram. “Mom and son day… my first time shooting a 9mm. I hit the bullseye,” she wrote.

A Secret Service agent testified that the 15-year-old Crumbley drew on his experience at the range as he stalked the hallways at his school.

“The shooter leveled the gun like if you were at a gun range and practicing,” the Secret Service agent said in court.

