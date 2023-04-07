Arrests have been made in the shocking murders of three Florida teenagers.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) announced on Friday that Robert Le’Andrew Robinson, 17, and Christopher De’l Atkins have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Atkins is just 12 years old.

Video posted to the MCSO Facebook page shows the two boys being cuffed and escorted out of their home by deputies on Thursday night. Atkins is shirtless in his video, which zooms in on his face for 90 seconds as he is taken into custody.

The two are charged with the slaying of three teens at Ocala National Forest.

The discovery of the victims' bodies had spread fear in and around the area, with some worried that this could be the work of a serial killer.

One victim, 16-year-old Leila Silvernail, was found shot on the side of the road.

The following day, a 17-year-old boy whose name is not being released at this time, was also found dead half a mile away.

Then, on April 1, the third victim, 16-year-old Camille Quarles, was found dead in the trunk of a submerged car in a pond at the National Park.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods announced the arrests at a news conference on Friday that's causing a lot of controversy after some perceived him to be victim-shaming when he told reporters: "There is no honor among thieves."

One CNN contributor called it "the craziest most unhelpful press conference," while on Fox News, Woods' actions were applauded.

Woods said that the suspects left behind a lot of evidence when they fled the scene.

The MCSO also announced shortly after the news conference that a $10,000 reward was being offered for information that leads to the capture or arrest of a third suspect, Tahj Brewton.

Robinson and Atkins have yet to enter a plea in the case.

