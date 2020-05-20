Virginia Family Stumbles Upon Nearly $1 Million in Cash Lying in Middle of the Road

A Virginia family stumbled upon nearly $1 million in cash after running over a bag filled with the cash, according to a report. Emily Schantz and her family were driving Sunday afternoon when they ran over one of two sacks in the middle of the road, she told CBS affiliate WTVR reported.

Believing the bags, which were about 15 feet apart, were filled with trash and wanting to help other motorists avoid hitting them, the family put them in their pickup truck and continued on their way. As it turned out, they were wrong.

"Inside of the bag, there were plastic baggies and they were addressed with something that said ‘cash vault,’" Schantz told WTVR.

Money totaling almost $1 million was inside the baggies, she said. Once the family made their discovery, they called the police.

"They came back to Caroline and found out they'd been riding around with almost a million dollars in the truck," Maj. Scott Moser, of Caroline County, told WTVR.

The money is believed to have been meant for a bank and belonged to the postal service, authorities said, but the investigation is ongoing. How the money wound up in the middle of the road is unclear.

What was clear, however, was what to do with it. Schantz said.

"Do the right thing and return it,” Emily Schantz told WTVR. “Because it didn't belong to us."

RELATED STORIES

How Scammers Looking for Money Prey on Innocent People Through GoFundMe

Daughter Surprises Mom With Chain of Money for Her Birthday

How Some Sharks Evolved to Walk On Land