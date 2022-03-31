Virginia State Police Race to Get Anti-Venom to Man Bitten by His Deadly African Pet Viper Snake: Officials

Human Interest
An image of an African Pit Viper snake.
Getty Stock Images
By Ruth Bashinsky
First Published: 3:14 PM PDT, March 31, 2022

The man's identity or place of residence was not disclosed. He remains in serious condition at VCU Medical Center, hospital officials said, according to WTVR News.

Virginia State Police (VSP) jumped into action when a man was bitten by his pet snake, an African pit viper, according to published news reports.

The man's identity or place of residence was not disclosed. He remains in serious condition at VCU Medical Center, hospital officials said, according to WTVR News.

On Sunday morning around 8 a.m., the Virginia Poison Control contacted the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center, which provided 35 vials of anti-venom for emergency transport by state police to the VCU Medical Center, aquarium spokesperson, Mackenzie Di Nardo, told Inside Edition Digital. 

“Anti-venom is maintained at the Virginia Aquarium as a safety precaution for staff as the Aquarium cares for exotic, non-native species,” Di Nardo said. “This is common practice for zoos and aquariums that care for exotic animals as exotic antivenoms are not commonly found in general hospital settings. A supply of antivenom remains at the Virginia Aquarium to continue operations safely.”

The incident took place last weekend when the man was bitten by the poisonous snake. He was initially treated with anti-venom treatment from the National Zoo in Washington D.C., but another dose was needed to save his life, the Virginia State Police said, according to WWBT News

Corrine Geller, a spokesperson with the Virginia State Police Department, told Inside Edition Digital that officers retrieved the anti-venom treatment from the Virginia Aquarium in Virginia Beach and then transported it to Richmond’s VCU Health. 

According to Geller, as wild as this sounds, this was not a unique situation.

“We’ve actually transported anti-venom before to VCU Medical Center before so this was not the first time,” she said.

A spokesperson at VCU Medical Center told Inside Edition Digital that they were unable to provide any information since the person’s name had not been released.

The African Pit viper, also known as the Gaboon viper, is one of the most venomous snakes in the world. Their fangs are two inches long, making them the longest fangs of any venomous snake. Fever, difficulty breathing, inflammation and hemorrhaging, can occur when bit by an African Pit Viper, and sometimes can lead to death, a report said. 

Related Stories 

Man Found Dead in Home Surrounded by Largest Collection of Snakes County Officials Have Ever Seen
Woman Discovers More Than 90 Snakes Were Living Underneath Her California Home
Georgia Woman Discovers 18 Snakes Hiding Under Her Bed Instead of What She Thought Was 'Fuzz'
Indiana Woman Strangled by Python in ‘Reptile Home’ Filled With 140 SnakesNews

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Bodycam Video Released in Florida Police Shooting of Daniel Knight, Man Killed at Niece's Wedding Reception
Bodycam Video Released in Florida Police Shooting of Daniel Knight, Man Killed at Niece's Wedding Reception
1

Bodycam Video Released in Florida Police Shooting of Daniel Knight, Man Killed at Niece's Wedding Reception

Crime
Women With Alopecia Say They Felt Jada’s Pain Over Chris Rock's Joke at the Oscars
Women With Alopecia Say They Felt Jada’s Pain Over Chris Rock's Joke at the Oscars
2

Women With Alopecia Say They Felt Jada’s Pain Over Chris Rock's Joke at the Oscars

Human Interest
Virginia State Police Race to Get Anti-Venom to Man Bitten by His Deadly African Pet Viper Snake: Officials
Virginia State Police Race to Get Anti-Venom to Man Bitten by His Deadly African Pet Viper Snake: Officials
3

Virginia State Police Race to Get Anti-Venom to Man Bitten by His Deadly African Pet Viper Snake: Officials

Human Interest
Bruce Willis Reportedly Struggled With Cognitive Symptoms for Years on Film Sets
Bruce Willis Reportedly Struggled With Cognitive Symptoms for Years on Film Sets
4

Bruce Willis Reportedly Struggled With Cognitive Symptoms for Years on Film Sets

Entertainment
Chris Rock Says He's 'Still Processing' Oscars Incident as Academy Claims Will Smith Was Asked to Leave
Chris Rock Says He's 'Still Processing' Oscars Incident as Academy Claims Will Smith Was Asked to Leave
5

Chris Rock Says He's 'Still Processing' Oscars Incident as Academy Claims Will Smith Was Asked to Leave

Entertainment