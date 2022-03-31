Virginia State Police (VSP) jumped into action when a man was bitten by his pet snake, an African pit viper, according to published news reports.

The man's identity or place of residence was not disclosed. He remains in serious condition at VCU Medical Center, hospital officials said, according to WTVR News.

On Sunday morning around 8 a.m., the Virginia Poison Control contacted the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center, which provided 35 vials of anti-venom for emergency transport by state police to the VCU Medical Center, aquarium spokesperson, Mackenzie Di Nardo, told Inside Edition Digital.

“Anti-venom is maintained at the Virginia Aquarium as a safety precaution for staff as the Aquarium cares for exotic, non-native species,” Di Nardo said. “This is common practice for zoos and aquariums that care for exotic animals as exotic antivenoms are not commonly found in general hospital settings. A supply of antivenom remains at the Virginia Aquarium to continue operations safely.”

The incident took place last weekend when the man was bitten by the poisonous snake. He was initially treated with anti-venom treatment from the National Zoo in Washington D.C., but another dose was needed to save his life, the Virginia State Police said, according to WWBT News.

Corrine Geller, a spokesperson with the Virginia State Police Department, told Inside Edition Digital that officers retrieved the anti-venom treatment from the Virginia Aquarium in Virginia Beach and then transported it to Richmond’s VCU Health.

According to Geller, as wild as this sounds, this was not a unique situation.

“We’ve actually transported anti-venom before to VCU Medical Center before so this was not the first time,” she said.

A spokesperson at VCU Medical Center told Inside Edition Digital that they were unable to provide any information since the person’s name had not been released.

The African Pit viper, also known as the Gaboon viper, is one of the most venomous snakes in the world. Their fangs are two inches long, making them the longest fangs of any venomous snake. Fever, difficulty breathing, inflammation and hemorrhaging, can occur when bit by an African Pit Viper, and sometimes can lead to death, a report said.

