Eighteen-year-old Avery Sanford from Virginia proved that she has the patience of a saint. According to News 6 Richmond, she hadn’t seen her estranged dad in years, but he hand-delivered his final child support payment by dumping 80,000 pennies on her mother’s lawn.

She explains that she was in the middle of class when her dad arrived with his rented trailer. He then turned the trailer and dumped all the pennies on the grass.

“And my mom came out and was like, ‘What are you dumping in my yard?’” she said. “She didn’t know who it was until he shouted, ‘It’s your final child support payment.”

The high school senior explains that instead of getting angry, she handled the pettiness with maturity. She and her family picked up every penny and plan on donating the $800 to Safe Harbor, a local domestic abuse center.

“It’s not just my mom he’s trying to embarrass, it’s also me and my sister, and it’s upsetting that he didn’t consider that before he did that,” Avery told the outlet. “It doesn't matter if they're young or an adult, the actions of your parents will always have some effect on you.”

She added, “Turning around and donating that money to moms and children in need, I feel like that really turns this situation into a positive. You can learn from it.”

“His actions were the result of 18 years of built-up frustration, and his emotions got the best of him,” reports News 6 Richmond, who spoke with the father after the incident. "The last thing he wanted to do was to put a further wedge between him and his daughter.”

