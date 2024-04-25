Walmart Bakery Team Takes Customer’s Cake Instructions a Little Too Literally

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 11:10 AM PDT, April 25, 2024

A woman who ordered a birthday cake and gave instructions of what she wanted on it from her local Walmart was surprised when she opened the box.

Peyton Chahmack asked for a simple white cake with custom-ordered icing.

“The cake was for my 22nd birthday. I’m not really a cake person actually so I kind of just wanted it to take some pictures with,” Chahmack tells Inside Edition. “I wanted it to say ‘Aries Baby’ and then in parenthesis I put ‘small cursive, middle of cake.’”

“Right away we looked at it and were like, ‘Why are there so many words,’ and then we saw what it said and we bursted out laughing,” Chahmack says.

The cake read “Aries Baby,” which Chahmack had asked for, but the Walmart bakery team also included her directions spelled out word-for-word in bold black icing.

Chahmack’s photos of the confection went viral.

Walmart fixed the cake in time for Chahmack's birthday celebration, which the 22-year-old says was extra special thanks to the frosting flub.

“This is hysterical,’” Chahmack says.

