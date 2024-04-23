A couple who turned a rare pearl they found in their meal at a restaurant into an engagement ring have tied the knot.

Sandy Sikorski and Ken Steinkamp were having a meal at a seafood restaurant in Rhode Island when Sikorski bit into something strange.

“All of sudden I feel this hard thing in my mouth, like, what is this,” Sikorski tells Inside Edition.

Sikorski bit down on a Mercenaria pearl buried in the clam she was eating. The chances of finding the rare pearl is roughly one in one million.

Sikorski and Steinkamp, both in their 70s, decided to get married. They took the pearl to a jeweler who crafted it into an engagement ring.

Inside Edition was invited to the wedding as family and friends watched Sikorski and Steinkamp make it official.

The reception was held at the famed Ocean House in Watch Hill, Rhode Island. The theme of the party was pearls.

“We’re both romantics and this is the perfect type of ring for that and the perfect place,” Sikorski says. “We feel it’s part of our life’s journey and it’s all come together for this.”

Next stop for the couple is Paris, where they will enjoy their honeymoon.