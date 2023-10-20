Washington Homeowner Shoots at 3 Masked Gunmen Attempting Home Invasion
“We obviously don’t encourage people to start shooting at people, but we understand that there is a right and a need to protect your property when called for,” police say.
Masked gunmen got a nasty surprise from a Washington homeowner during an attempted home invasion.
Chaos erupted at a home outside of Seattle. Three men tried to fool the resident into opening the door by posing as police officers. They pushed up against the door and tried to kick it in.
But when the door gave way, they were met with bullets coming from inside the home. All three suspects took off running.
Auburn police say the homeowner will likely not be charged as it seems like he acted in self-defense.
The homeowner says the masked gunmen continued to fire at them as they ran away. A neighbor reported hearing more than 20 gunshots.
