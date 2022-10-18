Washington Man Fights Off Grizzly Bear While Out Hunting for Birds

A Washington man and woman had a surprise encounter with a grizzly bear while bird hunting in Montana.

The 51-year-old man and his wife were hunting for upland birds in the southeast area of the Glacier National Park in Montana on Oct. 11 when the attack occurred, according to officials with the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP).

As the pair were hunting on private property with their dog, the man flushed the brush awaiting a bird when the large bear came charging out, said Dave Hagengruber, a spokesperson for the wildlife department, according to the Associated Press.

The hunter fired both his shotgun and handgun at the 677-pound bear, wounding the bear and stopping its attack, reported the FWP officials.

After consulting with the U.S Fish and Wildlife Services, local officials returned to the scene later that day to locate and euthanize the bear, according to FWP officials.

The Washington hunter sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the attack and after calling officials, left the scene with his partner and dogs, reports FWP officials.

