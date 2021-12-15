After three people, including two teen relatives were found dead in a Washington state home, police are investigating what may have caused their deaths. The two girls, ages 16 and 17, and a man in his 30s were found dead in an apartment in Renton on Saturday.

The Renton Police Department said they need to run testing to understand what happened to the trio and added that it could be a "multi-week process,” Newsweek reported. The department said on Facebook that there was no “obvious manner of death."

They are now seeking the public’s help.

"We are still soliciting any information about this case, and would ask anyone with direct information to contact the Renton Police at (425) 430-7500, reference case number 21-12197."

The bodies were found by the property owner of the apartment. Police said there was no immediate evidence of foul play.

"We don't see situations like this, generally. Definitely not with multiple victims,” Robert Onishi, an RPD detective, told K5.

