Auto-Racing Legend Al Unser Sr. Dead at 82 After Battling Cancer

Sports
Pro Indy Driver Al Unser Sr. attends an "Evening With Legends" Q&A hosted by the Petersen Automotive Museum at the Petersen Automotive Museum on April 13, 2016
Getty Images
By IE Staff
First Published: 11:24 AM PST, December 11, 2021

Al Unser comes from a family full of racing legends, including his son, Al Unser Jr.

American race car driver Al Unser Sr. has died after a 17-year battle with cancer, according to CBS News. He passed away in his home in Chama, New Mexico. His wife, Susan, was by his side.

“An icon and hero to racing fans around the world, “ the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Twitter account wrote. “A history-making and beloved member of the #IMS family.”

Unser is one of only four drivers who have won the Indianapolis 500 four times, CBS News said.  He won in 1970, 1971, 1978, and 1987. For his last win, he was 47, which made him the oldest winner in Indy 500 history.

During his decorated career, he also had 39 other victories, including three top-10 NASCAR finishes. Last year, he was set to be honored on the 50th anniversary of his 1970 win, but it was postponed due to COVID-19.

Unser Sr. is the third person in his family full of racing legends that died in 2021. Bobby Unser, his brother, died in May. Bobby Unser Jr. died six weeks later.

Al Unser Sr. is survived by his wife, Susan, and his son, race car driver Al Unser Jr. He was 82 at the time of death.

