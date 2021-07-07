1 Man Dead and 2 Injured Including 9-Year-Old, After Race Car Loses Control at Georgia Track | Inside Edition

1 Man Dead and 2 Injured Including 9-Year-Old, After Race Car Loses Control at Georgia Track

News
Paul Ballinger, 58, passed away Saturday night.
Ginn Funeral Home
By IE Staff
First Published: 12:30 PM PDT, July 7, 2021

The racecar lost control Saturday when it crashed into a ditch and hit some spectators, authorities said.

A man is dead and two others in critical condition, including a 9-year-old boy, after a race car lost control and crashed into a crowd of spectators at a Georgia track this weekend, authorities said. 

One car at the Hartwell Motor Speedway swerved off the track during a show Saturday around midnight and struck a wall, crashed through a fence and ended up in a pit area, Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland said according to WYFF.

Paul Ballenger Jr., 58, an auto body repair technician from Royston was killed in the crash. He died at the scene.

Ballinger is survived by his two daughters and sons, 14 grandchildren, and his girlfriend, according to his obituary by Ginn Funeral Home.

Ginn Funeral Home

Two others, a man in his thirties and a 9-year-old, were injured and taken to local hospitals, according to reports. 

Hartwell Speedway is on the outskirts of rural Hart County and hosts races every Saturday night, according to its website.

The racetrack expressed its condolences and wrote in a statement, "Everyone at Hartwell Speedway ask that you please keep those involved in the tragic accident tonight at the Speedway in your thoughts and prayers. We would also like to thank all those who came to the aide of those injured."

Related Stories

Young Mother and Son Killed in California Car Crash
3 Sisters Die in Fiery Car Crash on Their Way to Family Vacation
9-Year-Old Crashes Car With 4-Year-Old Sister in Passenger Seat, Say They 'Wanted to Go on Vacation'
Bear Cub Crashes 4th of July Party in California Offbeat

Trending on Inside Edition

Falling Tree Crashes Into Home Nursery, Narrowly Missing Sleeping Baby
Falling Tree Crashes Into Home Nursery, Narrowly Missing Sleeping Baby
1

Falling Tree Crashes Into Home Nursery, Narrowly Missing Sleeping Baby

News
Virginia 'Bible Study' Was Front for Militia Group Planning Violence: US Prosecutors
Virginia 'Bible Study' Was Front for Militia Group Planning Violence: US Prosecutors
2

Virginia 'Bible Study' Was Front for Militia Group Planning Violence: US Prosecutors

Crime
California Corrections Officer Sentenced for Having Sex With Inmate in Front of 11 Other Prisoners
California Corrections Officer Sentenced for Having Sex With Inmate in Front of 11 Other Prisoners
3

California Corrections Officer Sentenced for Having Sex With Inmate in Front of 11 Other Prisoners

Crime
Kansas Teacher Asks Her 5th Grade Students to Be Junior Bridesmaids and Groomsmen at Her Wedding
Kansas Teacher Asks Her 5th Grade Students to Be Junior Bridesmaids and Groomsmen at Her Wedding
4

Kansas Teacher Asks Her 5th Grade Students to Be Junior Bridesmaids and Groomsmen at Her Wedding

Human Interest
Kansas City Teen Dies While Preparing to Jump Into Water in Freak Accident at Missouri State Park
Kansas City Teen Dies While Preparing to Jump Into Water in Freak Accident at Missouri State Park
5

Kansas City Teen Dies While Preparing to Jump Into Water in Freak Accident at Missouri State Park

News