Young Mother and Son Killed in California Car Crash

A young California mom and her baby son died as a result of a car crash on Sunday, officials said.

Jasmine Amesquita and her baby son, Ragnar Segovia, were in a car being driven by a 24-year-old man when it drifted into oncoming traffic, a report by the responding officer said in connection with an initial investigation showed, according to KTLA.

Amesquita and her son were pronounced dead at the scene, and the police are currently investigating the cause of the collision, according to the San Bernadino County Sheriff's Department,

A 4-year-old boy and two 2-year-old boys were also present during the incident, but were unharmed.

The driver suffered from major injuries and was airlifted to a hospital. A 49-year-old woman in the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Amesquita’s family was already grieving the loss of Christian Segovia, the father of her children who died two months ago.

"No No No plz God plz don't let this be true," her brother wrote on Facebook. "I love you so much plz let this just be a dream God plz not my little sister."

A GoFundMe for the family has been created, and as of Thursday, raised $13,000 for funeral expenses.

