A Washington state man got himself tangled in an awkward situation with police.

Romando. E. Stanley went on an almost two-hour crime spree before getting stuck on a telephone wire on Saturday when trying to escape from police, according to Vancouver Police Department.

Cops say they were called around 5 p.m. Saturday when the caller said that a man, later identified as Stanley, was stealing power tools from his car.

Stanley fled before the police arrived, however, the victim told police he saw the suspect enter a yard and take a bike from the front of the home, cops said.

A neighbor of the home where Stanley allegedly took the bike chased the suspect, who then dumped the bike in the street and ran away on foot, cops said.

The suspect didn’t stop, as cops say he ran into a local business and had taken the phone of an employee, refused to give it back, punched the owner of the phone in the chest and took off again, cops said.

Cops say that Stanley then climbed on to the roof of the business and began tossing bricks down to the sidewalk. Crisis negotiators with the Vancouver Police Department tried to talk Stanley to come down from the roof but were not successful. That is when cops say Stanley tried to cross the phone wires hanging above the ground and got stuck.

Stanley managed to hold himself in the phone wires for 45 minutes and cops still tried to talk him down but eventually he lost his grip and fell, according to police.

Authorities were prepared for his fall as Vancouver Fire Department had a truck parked underneath, cops reported.

Once Stanly fell into the fire engine, he was taken into custody and was brought to a local hospital, police said.

Stanley was booked into the Clark County Jail for robbery II, theft II, theft III, and malicious mischief.

News of Stanley’s ordeal was posted to the Vancouver Police Department’s Facebook page with details of the events as well as an image of him hanging on for dear life from the phone cables.

It is unclear if Stanly has entered a plea or obtained legal representation.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Clark County Courts and Vancouver City Attorney and has not heard back.