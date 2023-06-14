Washington Teen Shot Dead Inside Movie Theater During ‘Transformers’ Screening

A Washington teen has been shot and killed inside a movie theater while watching a screening of “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” early Tuesday, according to reports.

The incident happened around 12:19 a.m. when Kent Police were called to a report of a shooting inside an AMC Theater in Kent, which is roughly 20 miles outside of Seattle, according to the New York Post.

Kent Police Department posted about the news on social media and said the 19-year-old victim suffered an “obvious wound to his chest.”

Police said one of the victim’s friends performed CPR before medical personnel arrived.

“The Officers immediately began lifesaving efforts, including CPR and placing a chest seal over the visible wound,” Kent Police said. “The location of the suspect was unknown, so the Officers carried the victim out of the theater to a safe location where Medics had just arrived. Despite lifesaving efforts, the man did not survive his injuries.”

The suspect is still at large and is described as a dark skinned male about 5'11, tall and wearing a ski mask, police said.

Detectives interviewed witnesses at the scene and impounded three vehicles that may have been connected to the shooting, CBS News reported.

Police have yet to identify or locate the suspect but said they do not believe this is a random incident and that it was targeted, CBS News reported.

"This was a chaotic incident for both patrons and responding officers," Police Chief Rafael Padilla said in a statement. "I want to commend the officers for their quick response in providing immediate aid to the victim, while simultaneously evacuating the theater. We have solid leads in this investigation, and I am hopeful that we will identify and apprehend the suspect soon."

Authorities have not released the name of the victim.

Related Stories