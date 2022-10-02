This wedding dress has gotten a lot of mileage!

Eight women from one family have worn the same dress over the past seven decades. It started with the late Adele Larson, who purchased the satin gown for her wedding in 1950 for just $100.

She then passed it onto her sister Ellie when she said “I do” in 1953. Sixteen years later, it was passed on to their younger sister Sharon in 1969.

The eighties and nineties saw the second generation of brides wearing the dress, with Larson’s daughter Sue in 1982 and Ellie’s daughters Carol in 1990 and Jean in 1991.

Sharon's daughter Julie wore the dress in 2013.

And 72 years after the tradition started, Serena became the eighth bride and third generation to wear the family heirloom at her wedding last month.

Stitched in blue inside the dress are all of the women’s names and wedding dates.

“My dress was my something borrowed, my something blue, my something old,” Serena said.

So far, the dress has led to long, happy marriages. The ladies hope the tradition continues forever.

