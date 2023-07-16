What Are the Leading Causes of Maternal Death?

Black women in the United States are up to six times more likely to die from pregnancy or childbirth than women of any other race.

Internist Dr. Holly Phillips told Inside Edition that most maternal deaths are caused by pregnancy-related heart issues and blood pressure disorders.

She recommends seeking immediate care if you experience severe headaches, extreme swelling of the hands or face, trouble breathing or heavy vaginal bleeding or discharge while pregnant.

Those symptoms could indicate a potentially life-threatening complication.

Dr. Phillips also says to maintain health care and social support systems before, during and after pregnancy.