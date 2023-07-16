What Are the Leading Causes of Maternal Death?

Health
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:23 PM PDT, July 16, 2023

Dr. Holly Phillips tells Inside Edition to maintain health care and social support systems before, during and after pregnancy.

Black women in the United States are up to six times more likely to die from pregnancy or childbirth than women of any other race.

Internist Dr. Holly Phillips told Inside Edition that most maternal deaths are caused by pregnancy-related heart issues and blood pressure disorders.

She recommends seeking immediate care if you experience severe headaches, extreme swelling of the hands or face, trouble breathing or heavy vaginal bleeding or discharge while pregnant.

Those symptoms could indicate a potentially life-threatening complication.

Dr. Phillips also says to maintain health care and social support systems before, during and after pregnancy.

Related Stories

Infant Recovering From Burns After Falling Into Wisconsin Bonfire
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Says He Is Not on Steroids
10-Year-Old Hospitalized After Drinking Too Much Water
Dr. Holly Phillips Shares How to Reduce Your Risk of Heart DiseaseHealth

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Investigation Opened into Mock Tombstone of Black Man Killed by Cops, Trump Flag at Seattle Police Precinct
Investigation Opened into Mock Tombstone of Black Man Killed by Cops, Trump Flag at Seattle Police Precinct
1

Investigation Opened into Mock Tombstone of Black Man Killed by Cops, Trump Flag at Seattle Police Precinct

News
Tennessee Surgeon Fatally Shot by Patient in Exam Room: Cops
Tennessee Surgeon Fatally Shot by Patient in Exam Room: Cops
2

Tennessee Surgeon Fatally Shot by Patient in Exam Room: Cops

Crime
Family and Friends of Charles Manson Murder Victims Furious Over Release of Admitted Killer Leslie Van Houten
Family and Friends of Charles Manson Murder Victims Furious Over Release of Admitted Killer Leslie Van Houten
3

Family and Friends of Charles Manson Murder Victims Furious Over Release of Admitted Killer Leslie Van Houten

Crime
Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found in Camp Pendleton Barracks May Have Met Marine on Tinder: Report
Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found in Camp Pendleton Barracks May Have Met Marine on Tinder: Report
4

Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found in Camp Pendleton Barracks May Have Met Marine on Tinder: Report

News
Former Memphis Homicide Detective Who Criticized Cops Over Tyre Nichols' Death Is Found Dead Outside His Home
Former Memphis Homicide Detective Who Criticized Cops Over Tyre Nichols' Death Is Found Dead Outside His Home
5

Former Memphis Homicide Detective Who Criticized Cops Over Tyre Nichols' Death Is Found Dead Outside His Home

News