What Can People Bet On Following Halt of Pro Sports?

In normal times, the U.S. would be smack in the middle of the NCAA basketball tournament.

However, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, that's been canceled, along with the Olympics and nearly every other sport.

Many fans are itching for some gambling action — and they're willing to wager on just about anything.

Fans of reality TV can place their bets on who the next contestants will be on "The Bachelor" and who will be the winner of this season's "Survivor." You can also put your money into a "Top Chef" pool.

If weather is your thing, you can also bet on whether it will rain in L.A. this Friday.

Before superstar quarterback Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the betting was exploding on where he'd end up.

Anything, including politics, is fair game for online gamblers missing the action. People can even place their bets on how many times President Donald Trump will tweet in a day or what candidates will say on the debate stage.

RELATED STORIES

Washington Nursing Home Called U.S. Coronavirus Deaths' 'Ground Zero' Fires Back at Claim More Could Be Done

What Going to Coronavirus Drive-Thru Testing Site is Like

Going to Work Amid Coronavirus is a Double-Edged Sword for People Who Must Leave Their Home